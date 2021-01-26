SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR) Shares Down 14.3%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR)’s share price traded down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 359,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 558,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07.

About SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, production, and distribution of cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

