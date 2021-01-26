Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.17

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 396012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

SMMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright cut Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Jonathan Powell sold 11,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $47,884.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,415.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 54,656 shares of company stock worth $238,578 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 90,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,478,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

