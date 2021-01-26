SUN Market Capitalization Tops $44.23 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, SUN has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $44.23 million and approximately $113.19 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN token can now be bought for about $9.43 or 0.00029245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00128081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071504 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00278268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00067918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037927 BTC.

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,689,873 tokens. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

SUN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

