Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Raised to $90.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s previous close.

RUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,973. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average of $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,006.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO David Bywater sold 327,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $19,237,868.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,743,375.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $603,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,672,747 shares of company stock worth $109,832,241 over the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $7,460,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $7,910,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

