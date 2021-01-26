Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $22.31. Approximately 8,777,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 14,906,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $370.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 133.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,667.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunworks stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Sunworks at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

