Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.35-0.58 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $762.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,701,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,057,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $203,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 368,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,049,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,048 shares of company stock worth $1,859,940. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

