SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 88.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. SuperCoin has a market cap of $34,118.93 and $8.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded 41% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,061,862 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

