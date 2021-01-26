Suretly (SUR) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Suretly token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Suretly has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $44,854.32 and $1,492.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00069555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.30 or 0.00830965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.94 or 0.04380068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017573 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

SUR is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

