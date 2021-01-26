Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Trading Down 8.1%

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) dropped 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 1,310,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 690,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

SRGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Surgalign in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $157.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. Analysts forecast that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRGA. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth approximately $891,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Surgalign during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

