Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Down 7%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) dropped 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $29.10. Approximately 570,831 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 305,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,136,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,703,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,563,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

