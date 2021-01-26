Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.25

Shares of Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The firm has a market cap of $934.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25.

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter. Suruga Bank had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 14.14%.

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

