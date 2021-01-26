Sushi Trading Up 200.2% Today (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Sushi token can now be bought for about $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sushi has a market cap of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00128487 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00070931 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00276454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00068148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00037538 BTC.

Sushi Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. The official website for Sushi is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling Sushi

Sushi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using U.S. dollars.

