SushiSwap Market Cap Reaches $998.31 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $998.31 million and $1.07 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $7.85 or 0.00024434 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.53 or 0.00851836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00051815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.95 or 0.04419012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017623 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 189,047,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

