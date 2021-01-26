Susquehanna Downgrades Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Neutral

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. 140166 cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.54.
Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.70. 1,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.87 million, a P/E ratio of 127.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.
In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $958,065. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
