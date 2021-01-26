Susquehanna Downgrades Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Neutral

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. 140166 cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.70. 1,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.87 million, a P/E ratio of 127.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $958,065. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

