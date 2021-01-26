Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Trading Up 6.6%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.37. Approximately 1,210,473 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 533,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 73.71% and a negative net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 107.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 109,072 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 61.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 33,264 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Suzano by 18.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Suzano in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Suzano by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

