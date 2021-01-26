SVB Financial Group (SIVB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) recently:

1/25/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $510.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $445.00 to $510.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $494.00 to $508.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $465.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $385.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $325.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $437.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $365.00 to $400.00.

1/4/2021 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $210.00.

1/4/2021 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $305.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/21/2020 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $350.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $440.00.

12/7/2020 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $482.11. The company had a trading volume of 419,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,014. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.21 and a 200 day moving average of $302.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $497.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 605,856 shares of company stock worth $17,831,178 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

