Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.48

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and traded as high as $16.28. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 1,926 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

