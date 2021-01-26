Swap Market Capitalization Achieves $125,274.08 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Swap has a total market capitalization of $125,274.08 and $60.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00051075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00130177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00282218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00070428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00036571 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,313,852 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

