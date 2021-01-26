Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $574,602.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 90% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $574,602.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded up 72% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00128155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00072438 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00279330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038593 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile