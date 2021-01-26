Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $574,602.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 90% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $574,602.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded up 72% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052753 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00128155 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00072438 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00279330 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00068964 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038593 BTC.
Swapcoinz Profile
Buying and Selling Swapcoinz
Swapcoinz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
