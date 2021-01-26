Swarm City Achieves Market Cap of $170,175.71 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a market cap of $170,175.71 and $3,947.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00070443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.76 or 0.00844478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00051822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.04 or 0.04453953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a token. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

