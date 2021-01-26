Swarm (SWM) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,667.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $1,667.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swarm has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.04 or 0.00777765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.84 or 0.04200653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017460 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

