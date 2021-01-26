Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.90

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and traded as high as $19.69. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 983 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDBF)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.