Swingby Price Reaches $0.0787 (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Swingby token can currently be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

