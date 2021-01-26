Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Reaches $0.0787 on Major Exchanges

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Swingby has a market cap of $4.21 million and $1.13 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Swingby token can now be purchased for $0.0787 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00052453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00128363 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00072050 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00279231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00068466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037839 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.