SwissBorg (CHSB) Trading 14.4% Higher This Week

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $336.75 million and $5.96 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001123 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SwissBorg has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00070750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.97 or 0.00839656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.85 or 0.04322735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017483 BTC.

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,283,720 tokens. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

