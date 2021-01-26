Switcheo (SWTH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $246,409.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Switcheo has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $246,409.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00128015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072275 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00278868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039013 BTC.

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,258,613,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,181,740,749 tokens. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

