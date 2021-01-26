Sylo (SYLO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $90,007.00

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $90,007.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Sylo token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000141 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io

Sylo Token Trading

Sylo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

