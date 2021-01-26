Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Synopsys worth $54,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Synopsys by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.86.

Shares of SNPS opened at $269.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $280.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

