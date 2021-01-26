Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Down 7.9%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) shares dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 12,235,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 42,538,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

