Synthetix (SNX) Market Cap Hits $1.86 Billion

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $1.86 billion and $250.59 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix token can now be bought for approximately $16.17 or 0.00051038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00838519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.38 or 0.04424525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017771 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017823 BTC.

About Synthetix

SNX is a token. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling Synthetix

Synthetix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.