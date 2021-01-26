Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Trading Down 7.3%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares traded down 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.33. 565,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 920,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $636.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 854,333 shares in the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

