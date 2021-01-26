Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 146.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 352.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 18.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,042.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

