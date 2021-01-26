Sysco (SYY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Sysco to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,042.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

