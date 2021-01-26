T Christopher Uchida Sells 600 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $58,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total value of $52,914.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $42,126.00.

Shares of PLMR stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $98.29. 228,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,365. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.42 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.68.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after buying an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter valued at $14,202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at $11,614,000. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter valued at $9,431,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 124,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 89,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

