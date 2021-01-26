T Christopher Uchida Sells 600 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $58,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total value of $52,914.00.
- On Monday, November 23rd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $42,126.00.
Shares of PLMR stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $98.29. 228,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,365. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.42 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.68.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after buying an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter valued at $14,202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at $11,614,000. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter valued at $9,431,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 124,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 89,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
PLMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.
Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.