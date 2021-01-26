T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $150.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. T. Rowe Price Group traded as high as $161.14 and last traded at $160.29, with a volume of 14000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.01.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.37.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

