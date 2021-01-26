T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.62.

Shares of TTOO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 66,669,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,967,779. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $415.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

