TaaS (TAAS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $758.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One TaaS token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00070468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.94 or 0.00820279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00048897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.51 or 0.04273699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017520 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.