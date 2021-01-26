Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) & Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Financial Analysis

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology -4.57% 1.37% 0.99% Nephros -43.58% -36.33% -26.47%

45.4% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and Nephros, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nephros 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus target price of $61.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.80%. Nephros has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 80.15%. Given Nephros’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Nephros’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $189.49 million 5.51 $10.97 million $0.56 96.05 Nephros $10.33 million 7.55 -$3.42 million ($0.45) -17.58

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Nephros on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients. It also provides Airwear Gradient Compression Wrap that is used in the management of venous insufficiency, venous hypertension, venous ulcerations, and lymphedema under the trade name Aero-Wrap. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.