Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Receives “Sell” Rating from Susquehanna

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $74.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential downside of 41.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.25.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE TSM traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.12. 390,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,288,061. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $659.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.