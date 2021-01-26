Tap (XTP) Trading Down 20.3% This Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Tap token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $13,336.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00070465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.04 or 0.00843641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.59 or 0.04500604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017512 BTC.

About Tap

Tap is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

