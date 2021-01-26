Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.35.

TPR opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

