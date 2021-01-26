Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.17

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and traded as high as $3.22. Tarena International shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 182,668 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 14 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, Python, and network engineer courses; and four non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, accounting, and computer-based designing courses through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

