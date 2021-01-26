Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.10

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 6191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. Zelman & Associates downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,190. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

