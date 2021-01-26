TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) (LON:TBCG) Shares Up 0.5%

TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) (LON:TBCG) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,238 ($16.17) and last traded at GBX 1,230 ($16.07). Approximately 10,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 35,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,224 ($15.99).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,251.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,037.67.

Get TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Vakhtang Butskhrikidze sold 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64), for a total value of £681,590 ($890,501.70).

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.