TClarke plc (CTO.L) (LON:CTO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.99

Shares of TClarke plc (CTO.L) (LON:CTO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.99 and traded as low as $88.33. TClarke plc (CTO.L) shares last traded at $89.90, with a volume of 92,829 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 91.99. The company has a market capitalization of £39.57 million and a PE ratio of 13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other TClarke plc (CTO.L) news, insider Mike Robson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £980 ($1,280.38).

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. It engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the digital, mechanical, and electrical technologies and infrastructures. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

