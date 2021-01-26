TD Securities Raises TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$100.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$78.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$95.17.

TSE:TFII traded up C$3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$89.62. 914,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,196. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$23.21 and a one year high of C$98.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

