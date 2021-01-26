TD Securities Raises TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$100.00

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$78.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$80.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$95.17.

TSE:TFII traded up C$3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$89.62. 914,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,196. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$23.21 and a one year high of C$98.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?

Analyst Recommendations for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.