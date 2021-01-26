TD Securities Raises TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $100.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TFII. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.21.

TFI International stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.33. 33,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $67.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

