Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.44

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.44 and traded as high as $11.63. Team shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 151,414 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $350.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Team had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $219.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.40 million.

In other Team news, Director Emmett J. Lescroart sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $428,400.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Team in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

