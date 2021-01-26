Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $2.04 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $6.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $9.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

