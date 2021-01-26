Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $260.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s current price.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.39.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $287.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.53. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $93.56 and a 52 week high of $294.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of -200.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,236.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,354 shares of company stock worth $57,265,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

